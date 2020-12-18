TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sevierville Thursday night

The Sevierville Police Department said that officers responded to an armed robbery Thursday evening and during the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that it is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Sevierville Thursday night.

Officials with the Sevierville Police Department said that officers responded to a reported armed robbery Thursday evening near TJ Maxx on Parkway. Dispatchers received the call around 8:55 p.m. They said that an individual was reportedly held at gunpoint and robbed outside the business.

Officials said that an officer-involved shooting occurred as police responded to the robbery call. The department said they have requested for the TBI to investigate the shooting, through the Attorney General's Office.

No other information about the shooting or the robbery was immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.