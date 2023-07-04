TBI investigating after two killed in Bolivar, TN, shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened early Tuesday morning.

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called into a shooting in the small town of Bolivar, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning that left two people dead.

According to the TBI, their special agents joined the Bolivar Police Department in investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Johnson Street in Bolivar.

Two people were pronounced dead, and no arrests have been made.

Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizic said the shooting was another example of needless violence in their community.

"Early this morning, the lives of young men were taken way too soon while leaving countless others in mourning," McTizic said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "We will work diligently in our pursuit of justice for the families of these young men."