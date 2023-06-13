TBI issues alert for man wanted for homicide in Benton County

A $2,500 reward is offered for help finding Robert Paschal Fletcher.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a public safety alert for a man wanted for criminal homicide in Benton County. A $2,500 reward is offered for help finding him.

The TBI said Robert Paschal Fletcher, 40, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fletcher is 5’7” tall and 130 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes. He has a tattoo that says ‘Outlaw on the inside of his left forearm.

Benton County is east of the Nashville metro, about 150 miles from Memphis.

If you have seen Fletcher or have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.