Have you seen her? | TBI looking for missing Memphis young adult

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Endangered Young Adult alert for 19-year-old Mya Greenwood, who went missing April 3.
Credit: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking for a young adult who they said may not be able to return home on her own. 

TBI issued a Missing Endangered Young Adult alert for 19-year-old Mya Greenwood, from Memphis, who went missing April 3.

Mya is described as 5'7" tall, weighing approximately 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. 

TBI said she has a medical condition that may impair her from returning home safely. 

Those with any information about Mya are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-598-9731 or 901-636-3995.

