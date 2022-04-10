Have you seen her? | TBI looking for missing Memphis young adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is looking for a young adult who they said may not be able to return home on her own.
TBI issued a Missing Endangered Young Adult alert for 19-year-old Mya Greenwood, from Memphis, who went missing April 3.
Mya is described as 5'7" tall, weighing approximately 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
TBI said she has a medical condition that may impair her from returning home safely.
Those with any information about Mya are asked to call Memphis Police at 901-598-9731 or 901-636-3995.