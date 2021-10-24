TBI investigating after Sevier Co. General Sessions Court Clerk found dead on Sunday

Authorities said that two bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside of a Sevier County home and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into their deaths.

The victims have been identified as Connie Elaine Holt and Eric Neal Peters, according to the TBI.

Holt is the General Sessions Court Clerk with three divisions for Sevier County. Holt took office on Sep. 1, 2002 as Sevier County's first general sessions court clerk.

They said the bodies were found in a home on the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is also investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Sevier County announced Sunday that its general sessions court will be canceled through Wednesday.

Sevier County General Sessions Court is canceled through Wednesday, October 27. — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) October 25, 2021