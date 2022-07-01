TBI issues Most Wanted alert for West Tennessee murder suspect after he checked himself out of Regional One

According to the hospital, 18-year-old Kylan D'Javion Beard was not under arrest when he was airlifted there Wednesday, despite being charged with murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Most Wanted alert for a West Tennessee man accused of first-degree murder after he checked himself out of the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis Wednesday.

According to TBI, 18-year-old Kylan D'Javion Beard is wanted by the Ripley, Tennessee, Police Department, U.S. Marshalls and TBI for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and other felony charges.

TBI said he should be considered armed and very dangerous. They are offering up to a $2,500 award for information leading to his arrest.

According to a Lauderdale County, Tennessee, police affidavit, a shooting occurred Tuesday at the 100 block of Spivey Street in Ripley.

🚨 We are issuing a second #TNMostWanted Alert this afternoon. This one has been issued for Kylan D’Javion Beard.



He is wanted by Ripley PD, @USMarshalsHQ and TBI for 1st Degree Murder and other counts.



He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Reward: Up to $2,500



1/2 pic.twitter.com/J5ztnPPOfx — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 30, 2022

Three people were inside a shed in the backyard of a house when someone approached the property, kicked the door to the shed open, and fired multiple shots inside. All three people inside were shot.

Two juvenile victims were taken to the hospital, while a third was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, further investigation learned the suspect was wearing all black clothing with a face covering, carrying what was described as an AR-15-style rifle.

Beard was found lying about 20 yards away from the shed, wearing all-black clothing with a neck gaiter, and had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Inside the shed he was laying against, investigators found a loaded AK-47, using the same ammunition as spent shell casings found at the shooting scene.

Beard was then flown to Regional One.

According to the hospital, when Beard arrived, he was not under arrest, which allowed him to check himself out.

Ripley Police have not yet responded to our request for information as to why Beard was not placed under arrest at the time of his flight to the hospital.