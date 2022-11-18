TBI releases new reports on school crime and domestic violence in the state

The studies used data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) to look at instances of crime related to both issues.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two new studies Friday – one looking at crime on school campuses, and the other in domestic violence in the state.

The TBI said among the findings of the ‘School Crime 2021’ report are:

From 2019 to 2021, 22,855 crimes were reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies with a location code of ‘School-Elementary/Secondary.’

The overall number of reported offenses decreased 16.43%, from 2019 to 2021.

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense, at 37.41%.

Read the full school crime report HERE.

The TBI said the ‘Domestic Violence 2021’ report showed:

A total of 67,590 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in 2021. Of those, 44,154 were reported as Simple Assault.

Women accounted for 71.87% of victims of reported domestic-related incidents in 2021.

Data on victim-to-offender relationship revealed that ‘Boyfriend/Girlfriend’ was the most frequently reported relationship type for domestic-related offenses.

“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch in a news release. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”