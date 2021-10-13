TDOC "Operation Blackout" adds special conditions for Tennessee sex offenders during Halloween

During October, people on Tennessee's sex offender registry cannot put up Halloween decoration, attend Halloween functions or distribute candy Halloween night.

TENNESSEE, USA — Halloween is fast approaching, but not everyone will take part in the festivities. The Tennessee Department of Correction launched "Operation Blackout" earlier in October, which ensures sex offenders are following conditions of their supervision.

During October, there is an extra layer of restrictions that people on the sex offender registry must follow. They cannot display Halloween decorations at their homes, and they can't attend Halloween or fall functions such as harvest festivals.

People on the sex offender registry also can not distribute candy during Halloween and must keep their porch lights turned off on Halloween night.

Officials with TDOC said around 4,000 sex offenders live in Tennessee and are under supervision.

“While we hope these folks are doing what they are supposed to, it is our job to confirm it," said Commissioner Tony Parker in a release. "As a father, I am appreciative of these officers canvasing our communities to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable night.”

Probation and parole officers will also perform unannounced home checks throughout October leading up to Halloween. They will also be out in neighborhoods on Halloween night, conducting compliance checks.

TDOC also offered tips on how parents can keep their children safe while trick-or-treating. They are listed below: