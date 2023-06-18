Teen arrested and charged after overnight shooting near Beale Street

Jose Alvarado, 19, was arrested by MPD and charged with Prohibited Weapon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was arrested Saturday night after shots were fired from the Peabody Place parking garage.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, police working on Beale Street heard multiple gunshots around Peabody Place and Rufus Thomas St. When officers made their way to the area, they were told the shots came from the parking garage at 250 Peabody Place.

According to MPD, a man was injured while in Handy Park, possibly by a ricochet. He was treated by the Memphis Fire Department and released.

Police detained two suspects on Ida B. Wells St. 19-year-old Jose Alvarado was one of those suspects. He was arrested and issued a felony charge of possessing a prohibited weapon. The second suspect, a Black male, has not been identified. ABC24 has reached out to MPD for further details.

In a Facebook post, MPD says the investigation is ongoing.