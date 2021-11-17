Teen charged in carjacking and shooting at Olive Branch Walmart

The incident happened on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of Walmart at 7950 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A Memphis teen was arrested Tuesday for a carjacking and shooting at the Walmart in Olive Branch.

Andre Garner, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Olive Branch police officers responded to shots fired and vehicle theft at the Walmart at 7950 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road on Sunday, November 7.

Investigators said the victims were approached by three men who demanded they give them the keys to their vehicles. During the altercation, one victim was shot. The suspects then left the scene in the victims’ vehicles.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Detectives found the stolen vehicles and were able to get evidence from one of the vehicles that led them to Garner in Memphis.

Garner was arrested on Tuesday, November 16, when Southaven police officers stopped an alleged stolen vehicle from Memphis, which was being driven by Garner.