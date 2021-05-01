Teen charged in shooting that killed 10-year-old in North Memphis

The boy was shot and killed while standing outside with a family member Monday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED 1/6/2021: A teenager has been charged in the Monday night's shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in North Memphis.

According to MPD, a 14-year-old relative is charged with Reckless Homicide in the incident that happened in the 2200 block of Howell Ave., when the child was standing outside with a family member.

A 14-year-old relative has been charged with Reckless Homicide in this incident. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 6, 2021

A 10-year-old boy is dead after being shot Monday night in North Memphis.

According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Howell Ave., in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur where he later died.

Prelim info: Ofcrs were advised that the victim was standing outside w/ a family member when the shooting occurred. There is no suspect information available at this point. Anyone w/ information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 5, 2021

MPD says, the boy was standing outside with a family member when the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information available at this time.