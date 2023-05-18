Teen critically injured in shooting near Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is fighting for his life after a shooting near the Castalia Heights neighborhood in Memphis Thursday, Memphis Police said.
Officers responded to the shooting scene at the 1500 block of Cane Meadow Circle shortly after 5:30 p.m.
A teenage boy was found and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police said the suspect, or, suspects, ran away from the scene in a black sedan.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.