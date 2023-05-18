Teen girl hospitalized in possible overdose that left two other girls dead now charged with murder

The D.A. told ABC24 that the unidentified teenage girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder following the drug overdoses Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl is now charged in the possible overdose deaths of two other girls in Fayette County, Tennessee.

Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson told ABC24 the unidentified teenage girl is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance following the possible drug overdoses Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Fayette-Ware High School near Somerville.

The sheriff's office said about 4:40 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school on a report of two girls who appeared not to be breathing inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They said a third girl inside the vehicle also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The sheriff said two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, died and a third, age 17, was taken to the hospital. It all happened just hours before Fayette-Ware's high school graduation ceremony.

The sheriff said the 17-year-old in the hospital was released Wednesday, May 17, and charged in the death of the other girls. She had a court hearing Thursday, and the D.A. said she was released to her grandmother's custody with special restrictions, including an ankle monitor. She is on house arrest and can only attend school and counseling. She is due back in court for a status hearing June 7.

The D.A. also told ABC24 that social media and text messages helped with the investigation, leading to the charges.

The sheriff's office also said investigators found drugs at the scene of the overdoses and at a home when they executed a search warrant. Investigators said the drugs involved in this case have been sent to the crime lab for analysis, but preliminary information indicates that Fentanyl was found.

Wednesday, father Mark Thorne identified his daughter, 16-year-old Alyssa Thorne, as one of the victims of the incident. The family set up a verified GoFundMe page, asking for help with funeral costs.

Fayette County Public Schools said in a news release Wednesday the other two girls were 17-years-old, and all were just completing their junior year. They are holding a vigil and balloon release at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said Fayette County has been dealing with drug overdoses for a while now.

"We know that across the nation, we have seen overdoses spike and the numbers have increased greatly, we've experienced that same phenomenon here in Fayette County," Chief Deputy Ray Garcia said. "And for it to happen to juveniles here at a school and on graduation night, that is going to be very devastating to the community, to the students, to the teachers, to the faculty."

The high school's graduation ceremony, planned for Tuesday at 7 p.m., continued as planned.

"Fayette-Ware is the only public high school in Fayette County so all the students that attend public school all filter in from all corners of the county to this one school," Garcia said. "So it is a situation where most all the students know each other or at least are familiar with each other, so that has an impact."