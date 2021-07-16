Teen indicted in deadly drive-by shooting in last summer in southeast Memphis

Robert A. Cobb, now 18, is charged in the death of Avery Boyd in July 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile defendant has been indicted in a drive-by shooting last summer in which a Hickory Hill man was killed, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Robert A. Cobb, now 18, is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Witnesses said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on July 15, 2020, in the 3900 block of Timber Trail near Kirby Parkway and East Raines Road in southeast Memphis.

An investigation showed that Cobb was in a passing vehicle from which shots were fired, striking Avery Boyd, 29, multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb was identified as a suspect, and when police arrived at his home five days later, he ran out the back door carrying a pistol and an AR rifle. He was captured without incident.