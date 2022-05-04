Teen injured in Frayser shooting

The exact location of the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was taken to Regional One Hospital overnight after being shot in Frayser.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight in the 2700 block of Frayser Blvd.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that the shooting victim is a 17-year-old boy. He was taken to ROH in critical condition.

At 12:07 am, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Frayser Blvd. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition. It is undetermined where the shooting occurred.

It's undetermined where exactly the shooting happened. And, there is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.