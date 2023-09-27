Teen killed after Frayser shooting

MPD said they have no suspect information as of now and anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen girl is now dead after a shooting occurred Tuesday night in Frayser near Scenic Hills.

According to Memphis Police dispatch, officers received a call regarding the shooting on Sept. 26 around 10:30 p.m. and responded to the 2700 block of Birchfield, where they found a teen girl seriously injured.

She was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition but died due to her injuries.

MPD said they have no suspect information as of now.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).