MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead and a second person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Midtown.

Memphis police say there was a shooting around 11 p.m. at the Galloway Gardens Apartments, at 1581 Galloway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old dead. An adult had also been shot and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators say it appears they were known to each other.