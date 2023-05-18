x
Crime

Teen killed in shooting near Castalia Heights

Memphis Police said the suspects ran from the scene in a black sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is now dead after a shooting near the Castalia Heights neighborhood in Memphis Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the shooting scene at the 1500 block of Cane Meadow Circle shortly after 5:30 p.m. 

A 16-year-old boy was found and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, and died less than a day later.

Memphis Police said the suspect, or, suspects, ran away from the scene in a black sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

