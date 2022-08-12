Teen runs across Memphis high school football field during live game with a gun

The teen was running away from an MSCS security officer with a gun tucked in his waistband loaded with 18 live rounds, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen ran across the field with a gun at Memphis' Crump Stadium during a live high school football scrimmage Thursday, according to a report obtained by ABC24 from Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, finding the teen apprehended by Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) security.

According to the police report, a parent had tipped off an MSCS security guard that the teen had a gun. When the security guard approached the teen and told him to come towards him, the teen ran off in the opposite direction.

The teen then jumped the fence and ran across the field during the live game before being taken down by MSCS security, who found the gun, a Glock handgun, loaded with 18 live rounds tucked in his waistband.

This took place during MSCS's Varsity Football Jamboree, where multiple MSCS schools squared off in scrimmages at Crump Stadium.

BULLDOGS ‼️

It’s time for the @SCIAAFEVER Football Jamboree!



The MCHS Football Team (@MCHSDogPound) will go against Mitchell on THIS Friday, August 12, at 6:54 PM at Crump Stadium.#bulldogtuff #keepworking #bulldogfootball pic.twitter.com/XEBAtJHjL2 — MiddleCollege Sports (@TheRealBulldogs) August 10, 2022

It was also nearly a year to the day that two guns were found during a football game - also at Crump Stadium - and more teens were arrested.

Another gun was found at a John P. Freeman Optional School football game last September, and one more was found at an Oakhaven High School basketball game in January, 2020.

MPD said the teen was taken to juvenile court.