TBI: teen shot, critically injured during struggle with MPD officer over gun in North Memphis

Memphis Police said the confrontation happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday in North Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is in critical condition Friday morning after being shot during a struggle with a Memphis Police officer over a gun in North Memphis.

MPD said officers stopped a black Dodge Challenger in the 1900 block of Edward Cove around 6:30 a.m. Friday which fit the description of an earlier shots fired call.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said officers confirmed the car was stolen and saw a man asleep inside with a gun in his lap.

When officers confronted the man, a struggle over the gun ensued, and shots were fired by one of the officers, hitting the 17-year-old teen.

He was sent to Regional One Health in critical condition. One officer received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, although it is unclear if this officer was shot or otherwise received those injuries during the fight.

According to TBI's website, this marks the fifth shooting involving a Memphis Police officer since Nov. 21.