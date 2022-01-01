Teen charged with murder in Dyersburg New Year's Day shooting

Police said the 15-year-old, who is from Ridgely, turned himself in Saturday afternoon.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A teenager has been charged with murder after a New Year's Day shooting in Dyersburg.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers had found Nicholas Sampson, 20, from Dyersburg, shot multiple times just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Light Street.

Police said around 1 p.m., a 15-year-old from Ridgely had turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder.

The Dyer County Juvenile Court ordered the teen to stay in jail, the department said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.