Crime

6 teenagers arrested on car burglary charges near Beale Street

Six suspects were arrested and one of them had a stolen gun. At the time of their arrests, all of the suspects had stolen property on them.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday night on car burglary charges while Memphis Police officers were working near Beale Street.

Police said an officer saw a group of men wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk past Beale Street and down Beale Alley, where several cars were parked. 

The officer saw the men get into a white four-door Buick and called for additional units. As officers arrived, the men ran away. 

Jayron Tiggs, 18, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot. His bond was set at $1,000 and he's out on bail. 

Tiggs is scheduled to appear in court on September 26.

Credit: Memphis Police Department

According to police, two 17-year-olds, one 16-year-old, and two 15-year-olds were charged with burglary of a vehicle, theft of property less than $1,000, and evading arrest on foot.

