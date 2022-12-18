2 teenagers killed after shooting at Raines and Kirby, police say

MPD said that the suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A shooting took place at the intersection of Raines and Kirby that killed two teenagers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On Saturday, MPD communicated that officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Police said that a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were found dead on the scene.

The suspects involved in this shooting were occupying a dark-colored sedan, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.