Teens charged after firing shots inside restaurant with airsoft guns

Multiple victims were hit including a child that was hit in the face by a projectile from the gun.
Credit: Dyersburg Police Department
Customers shot with airsoft or SplatRBall guns at El Patio in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two 16-year-olds are in jail after firing airsoft of SpatRBall guns inside a Dyersburg restaurant.

Dyersburg police said the incident happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. at El Patio restaurant.

DPD said multiple people were hit with projectiles from the guns, including an 8-year-old child.

Investigators released video that showed someone start shooting as soon as they walked through the door.

Police said both teens were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at school. One of the teens has an additional charge of resisting arrest.

DPD said several teens have been fighting with each in the last few weeks, which has escalated to others being shot in Dyersburg.  

Both are in detention pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action.

