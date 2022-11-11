Three teens charged in string of car burglaries and thefts over Halloween

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Oct. 31 & Nov. 1, there were nearly 100 reports of vandalism and car burglaries and thefts in Arlington, Lakeland, & Cordova.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teens in connection with a string of car break-ins and thefts in Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova.

SCSO investigators said on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2022, there were 94 reports of vandalism and thefts from vehicles, and four vehicle thefts in Arlington. Those four have since been recovered.

Detectives said they increased surveillance in the area.

The SCSO said Keshawn Ayers, 19, was arrested in connection with the thefts and burglaries. He faces several charges which include multiple counts of theft of property, burglary of a vehicle, vandalism, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on $105,000 bond.

Investigators said two unnamed 17-year-olds are also each charged with 31 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of auto theft, and unlawful possession of a weapon. They are currently being held at the Juvenile Court Detention Center.