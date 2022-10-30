Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking

Three teenagers are charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest in the Crosstown Concourse area of Memphis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.

The two got out of the car and the three young men drove off with it, according to the affidavit. Around 20 minutes later, police officers saw the vehicle on Watkins near Vollintine, according to the affidavit.

When these officers attempted a traffic stop, the four young men ran from the car, according to the affidavit.

Officers were able to find 18-year-old Christopher Boyd, armed with a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun, and arrested him, according to the affidavit.

Boyd then waived his Miranda rights and admitted to being armed with a handgun during the carjacking and running from the police, according to the affidavit.

Video footage revealed that Boyd was in the driver's seat of the car, according to the affidavit.

Two of the other juveniles involved are ages 15 and 16. They were also caught and cuffed near North Watkins and Vollentine. They were also charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest.