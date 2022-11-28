Two teens charged in recent car burglaries in southeast Shelby County

Investigators said one of the teens tried to carjack a driver in a drive-thru, but the victim held him until deputies could arrest him.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with recent car break-ins in southeast Shelby County.

The SCSO said detectives were conducting surveillance in the Winchester and Centennial area the night of Nov. 22, 2022, when they saw a car pull into a restaurant parking lot, and the driver attempt to break into another vehicles. Investigators said the detectives saw the driver go to another parking lot and a passenger break into another unlocked vehicle. At that point, they said detectives surrounded the suspect’s vehicle, and one suspect was taken into custody while the other ran.

Investigators said the second suspect ran across the street to a Taco Bell drive-thru line, where he broke a car window and tried to carjack the driver. Deputies said at that point the victim in that car was able to subdue the suspect until deputies took him into custody. They said he had a gun in his waistband.

Investigators said they also found a Glock with an extended magazine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several key fobs, and burglary tools during the investigation.

The two unnamed 17-year-old suspects were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and face charges of criminal attempted carjacking, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and evading arrest.

“We are proud to partner with the business community and assist them by reducing crime in these areas,” said Assistant Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner in a news release. “The apprehension and arrest of these two individuals is a step forward in this endeavor.”