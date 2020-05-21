Two teens indicted for murder in death of former White Station High football player

Talas Bonds and Erin Tillman were indicted this week on charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers accused of setting up a former White Station High School football player to be robbed last summer have been indicted on first-degree murder charges, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich.

Talas Bonds and Erin Tillman, both 19, were indicted this week on charges of first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

The victim was 18-year-old Jack Luibel who was lured to a home last Sept. 2 in the 2200 block of Clifton in Frayser where he thought he was meeting a woman who contacted him on an online dating app. The message was actually sent by the defendants, police said.

Bonds was arrested two weeks later. Tillman turned himself in shortly after that.

The two defendants were indicted in February for a series of aggravated robberies during the same time period last summer, including two involving pizza delivery drivers, including one on Sept. 20 who was delivering an order to the same house on Clifton where Luibel was killed.

Another involved a victim who was robbed at gunpoint when on Sept. 1 at a house in the 3000 block of Boone where he thought he was meeting with a woman he met on a dating app.