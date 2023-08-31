Tennessee Appeals Court affirms ruling on former Memphis death row inmate Pervis Payne's parole, will be eligible for parole in 4 years

The appeals court decision came Thursday, more than a year after former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich challenged a judge's ruling granting him parole.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Appeals Court ruled in favor of a former death row inmate in Memphis Thursday, ruling against an appeal that sought to remove his eligibility for parole after his death sentence was vacated.

Thursday, the Tennessee Criminal Appeals Court ruled in favor of former death row inmate Pervis Payne, who was convicted of double murder of a Millington father and daughter in 1987, but had his death sentence vacated in 2021 after it was found to be unconstitutional to execute someone with an intellectual disability.

Former Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich challenged the judge's ruling at the time which made Payne's two life sentences run concurrently, making him eligible for parole in five years. That appeal was denied Thursday.

Amy Werich's office said in 2022 that she asked the State Attorney General’s Office to appeal Judge Paula Skahan's ruling that the "vacated death sentences issued in 1988 should be served as concurrent life sentences."

"We respectfully disagree with Judge Skahan’s interpretation of the new statute that removed the one-year statute of limitations on claims of intellectual disability. The statute does not authorize changing the original trial judge’s ruling that multiple sentences in the case should be consecutive," said a news release from the D.A.

Judge Skahan said Payne would be eligible for parole after serving a total of 39 years, with the credit for all time served since his arrest. That means he will be eligible for release in about four years.