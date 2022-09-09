Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder

Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo.

His defense raised several reasons why they said Adams should have a new trial, but the court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee denied all of them.

Adams is currently serving life in prison.

Dylan Adams, Zach’s brother, made an Alford Plea in 2018 to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder in exchange for a 35-year sentence.