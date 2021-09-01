Tennessee bounty hunter charged after 13-year-old was handcuffed, kidnapped, and assaulted

Dawn Renee Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and false reports.

CLEVELAND, Tennessee — A Tennessee bounty hunter faces several charges after a 13-year-old boy was handcuffed, taken from his home, forced into a car, and assaulted by two men.

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, on August 3rd two men were seen assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was handcuffed and crying. The boy was on a field at Bradley Central High School where he was thrown to the ground, hit, cursed at, and made to run laps, all during the heat of the day with no water.

Also, the boy was threatened with a taser. Those two men were caught and told authorities they were sent by their boss to “work this kid and give him a boot camp.” The men were charged with kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

Investigators learned the men were employed by Scorpion Fugitive Recovery in Cleveland, Tennessee, and acted on instructions by bounty hunter Dawn Renee Williams. On September 1st, Williams was taken into custody. A grand jury indicted her, and Williams is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, and false reports.