TBI: Armed man shot and killed by officers in Bolivar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened in the 500 block of South Main Street, which is by the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex.

The TBI said just before 6:00 a.m., Hardeman County Correctional officers were outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex, which houses the sheriff's office and jail. They said an armed man fired the correctional officers.

The TBI said Bolivar officers responded, but the gunman had taken off.

Investigators said the suspect then returned to the scene, got out of his vehicle while still armed, and confronted the Bolivar officers. The TBI said the officers fired at the suspect, hitting him. They said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The TBI identified the man who was shot as 43-year-old Andra Devon Murphy from Toone, Tennessee.

No officers were injured.

The Hardeman County Circuit Court posted to social media that "due to a tragic incident occurring at the CJC.... General Sessions Court has been rescheduled to October 13th." The clerks office is closed Wednesday and will reopen Thursday.

