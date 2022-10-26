Memphis man arrested, charged with TennCare fraud, TBI says

Darrion Ramsey surrendered to authorities at the Shelby County Jail Wednesday and was booked on one count of TennCare fraud.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of falsely charging TennCare for services he didn't provide has been arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In August, after receiving information from a TennCare contracted managed care organization, TBI agents began an investigation into fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare recipient.

According to the TBI, during the investigation, it was determined that Darrion Ramsey, 22, was the person responsible for submitting the time sheets. Between February and September 2021, on various occasions, it was determined Ramsey only provided minutes of care or no care at all for his client but recorded he had worked for hours.

On October 18, agents secured an arrest warrant for Ramsey. He surrendered to authorities at the Shelby County Jail Wednesday and was booked on one count of TennCare fraud.