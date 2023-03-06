TBI outsources rape kit analysis to Florida lab

Monday, the TBI flew 550 kits to the Florida lab, including 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory which handles Memphis-area cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it’s trying to reduce turnaround times for hundreds of sexual assault kits, so it has outsourced some of the work to Florida.

The TBI said $1.5 million from a federal grant allowed them to undertake the move, and the contract was awarded to DNA Labs International (DLI), based in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Monday, the TBI flew 550 kits to the Florida lab, including 250 from the Jackson Crime Laboratory which handles Memphis-area cases, and 250 from Knoxville and 50 from Nashville.

The Florida lab will provide analysis and any court follow-up, including testimony for cases. Due to FBI guidelines, TBI scientists will review the results of analysis for each kit and enter DNA profiles into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) where applicable.

“We are thankful to our partners for awarding us this funding to help the Bureau take a major step forward in our efforts to analyze these kits,” said Mike Lyttle, Assistant Director of TBI’s Forensic Services Division, in a news release. “We’re confident this is the right step forward.”

The TBI said if more grant funding becomes available for 2023, it plans to send up to 1,000 kits for private analysis, at a rate of $2,155 per kit.