Tennessee council looks at police training and violent crime in the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new council met Thursday in Tennessee to look at policing needs and training best practices in the state.
Governor Bill Lee brought together the “Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council.” The group will discuss progress on improving information sharing and increasing officer training.
Members include law enforcement agency stakeholders, state lawmakers, community leaders, and subject matter experts.
The council meeting comes as parts of Tennessee deal with a surge in violent crime, especially in the city of Memphis.