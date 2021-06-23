Tennessee doctor is going to be locked up for prescribing medication to drug abusers

Thomas Ballard is facing 20 years in prison if the court accepts his guilty plea.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing hydrocodone to a patient that resulted in her death.

The West Tennessee DA's office says Thomas Ballard owned and operated The Ballard Clinic in Jackson and issued prescriptions without and medical reason.

Investigators says that he also engaged in sexual conduct with female patients that were abusing prescription drugs and ignored red flags of drug abuse in the women.