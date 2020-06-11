TN Gov. Bill Lee grants temporary execution reprieve for Pervis Payne, due to COVID-19

Payne is on death row for the murders of Charisse Christopher and her daughter Lacie, who were killed more than 30 years ago in Millington.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Pervis Payne Friday.

In a statement, Lee said the reprieve until April 9, 2021 is due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing disruptions. Payne’s execution had been set for December 3.

“I am granting Pervis Payne a temporary reprieve from execution until April 9, 2021, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the full statement.

This week, the Tennessee Black Caucus of Legislators announced it is sponsoring a bill that gives people with an intellectual disability, who have been sentenced to death, a chance to live. Supporters hoped the prefiling of House Bill 0001 would stop the execution of Pervis Payne. The bill won’t be considered until at least January.

In response to the Black Caucus’ bill, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich sent the following statement to Local 24 News: