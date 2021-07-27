Tennessee man sentenced in scheme that duped cancer patients

Prosecutors said Howard L. Young required patients to pay $10,000 to participate but told them they would get their money back at the end of the year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who ran a Ponzi scheme disguised as a holistic wellness business has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Howard L. Young falsely claimed to have a grant from Vanderbilt University to study patients with chronic medical conditions.

Young also claimed he he had cured himself of cancer using naturopathic methods.

He required patients to pay $10,000 to participate but told them they would get their money back at the end of the year.

He duped over 80 patients, financial institutions and investors out of nearly $700,000.

He was sentenced on Friday to prison and ordered to pay restitution.