Mid-South leaders speak out against rising homicides ahead of Tennessee's special session

TN senate minority leader Raumesh Akbari said that four shootings happening overnight in Memphis is "a reflection of the loose gun laws" in Tennessee.

Overnight shootings after overnight shootings are leaving many in the city of Memphis wondering when will the violence stop.

With gun-related violence up in Memphis compared to just two years ago, the public's push for lawmakers to do something is increasing. A "Public Safety Special Session" has been called by Tennessee governor Bill Lee on Aug. 21.

Tennessee senate minority leader Raumesh Akbari said she believes getting anything substantive done in Nashville will be an uphill battle, but she's confident something will be passed. Recent crimes reveal an unsettling trend.

"Having four shootings overnight is pretty ridiculous, and it's a reflection of the really loose and 'lax gun laws that we have," Akbari said.

Memphis resident Bill Anderson said he feels like the fear of crime is now "everywhere" in Memphis.

"I am beginning to think twice, about, you know, going to a theater at night; going to a restaurant at night," he said.

Police said victims added to the 210 homicides as of late July, putting the Bluff City on track to break its record number of 346 homicides just two years ago.

Some hope that lawmakers will make drastic changes at the upcoming special session.

"It's tricky to see what we can accomplish because the cities and different parties have different goals," Akbari said. "In Memphis, it's pretty bipartisan. We don't want open carry in our part of the state. We have to do something about secure storage of guns in cars. We have so many smash-and-grab instances where people are just looking for guns."