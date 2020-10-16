West Tennessee state parole officer & wife arrested after drugs found at home

Jeremy Harris, 29, and Nicole Harris, 27, face several charges after their home was searched Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A state probation and parole officer and his wife have been arrested after agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (WTDTF) found a felony amount of marijuana, electronic scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia in the officer’s home late Thursday.

WTDTF Director Johnie Carter said the officer, Jeremy Harris, 29, and Nicole Harris, 27, are charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Milan City Jail. Bonds have been set at $7,500 each.

Task Force agents armed with a search warrant for the couple’s home at 4065 West Vanhook also recovered a bullet-proof vest and multiple drug test kits believed to be State of Tennessee property.

“We obviously don’t like having to work these types of cases and we take the tarnishing of any badge seriously,” Carter said. “Those entrusted with a badge are sworn to uphold the laws of the State of Tennessee and when they fail to do so by selling controlled substances, the Task Force will treat them like any other offender.”

The Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole assisted agents with the investigation and have launched their own internal investigation to determine whether Harris was involved in any other illegal activity.

“We fully support the Drug Task Force investigation and will work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those who break the law are held accountable,” said Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker. “This individual’s actions go against our mission and the oath he swore to uphold.”

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force encompasses the 28th, 29th and 30th Judicial Districts of Tennessee (Shelby, Haywood, Crockett, Gibson, Dyer and Lake Counties) with three investigative offices and one interstate interdiction unit.