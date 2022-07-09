TBI notices new trends in Tennessee drug-related cases

The TBI said the use of some of the most common drugs is going down, but that's only because the use of others is going up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing new trends when it comes to illegal drugs. Some of the most common are going down, but that is only due to the rise of others.

“Tennesseans are dying by overdose by the thousands. Think about that…by the thousands,” said Marie Williams, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner.

The cause is growing. The TBI said drug usage has hit a new high.

“It just continues to get worse. In staggering numbers, you couldn’t imagine and in numbers we’ve never seen before,” said David Rausch, TBI Director.

Let’s start with the positive. Heroin and cocaine have been on a decline. That is due to drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine being on the rise. Meth took up 36% of drug lab cases.

“It is clear in looking at it that the people making this meth know what they’re doing and they’re doing a very good job of it. We’re not dealing with homemade methamphetamine anymore. This is stuff that’s coming in in a crystal form that’s clearly high purity,” said Mike Little, Assistant Director Forensic Services Division, TBI.

The second most common is cannabis marijuana from the actual plant; however, it has been on a decline. On the flip side, fentanyl is in third, but is constantly increasing.

“Fentanyl on its own is about 100 times more potent than morphine. We see another analog called carfentanil. Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl or 10,000 more potent than morphine,” said Little.

TBI has identified 25 different variations of fentanyl or what they call analogs.

The most common disguise is oxycodone. They often appear as blue pills labeled M30.

"We have counterfeit M30s that are always coming out of our ears that are always fentanyl,” said Little.

That puts law enforcement and lab scientists in danger. “It’s very comforting and scary at the same time to hear a scientist yell at you and say, ‘Don’t touch that one. Not that one. You better get away from this one. That’s incredibly dangerous.’ This is unfortunately the world we’re in,” said Tommy Farmer, TBI SAC/TDDTF Director.

Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 nationwide. It surpasses suicide, COVID, and car crashes. In response, TBI is helping local law enforcement across the state crack down on these illegal substances.