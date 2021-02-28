Tennessee trooper charged with choking, punching man

TBI says Trooper Sammy Allen choked a man twice and punched him in the groin while the man was handcuffed at the Robertson County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Authorities say a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with choking and punching a man during an arrest.

Trooper Sammy Allen has been indicted by a Robertson County grand jury on assault charges stemming from a Nov. 27 arrest.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Allen was involved in the arrest of a man who crashed his truck as he fled a traffic stop for speeding. The TBI says Allen choked the man twice and punched him in the groin while the man was handcuffed at the Robertson County Jail.

Allen surrendered to police on Friday and was released on bond.

THP TROOPER INDICTED, CHARGED IN TBI EXCESSIVE FORCE INVESTIGATION

ROBERTSON COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper accused of using excessive force during a November 2020 arrest.

On December 2nd, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the November 27th incident to 19th District Attorney General John Carney. General Carney subsequently requested a TBI investigation into the actions of the trooper at the Robertson County Jail during the arrest of a man who crashed his truck after earlier fleeing troopers who attempted to stop him for speeding.

The investigation revealed Trooper Sammy Allen (DOB 5-26-88) choked the arrestee twice and punched him in the groin once while he was handcuffed and restrained.