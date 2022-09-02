x
$10,000 award available in Raleigh carjacking homicide case

Terry Henderson Jr.'s body was found in the street just before midnight in the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield drives. He had been shot several times.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 CrimeStoppers award is available to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Terry Henderson Jr. during an apparent carjacking in Raleigh Friday, August 12.

According to CrimeStoppers, Henderson's body was found in the street just before midnight in the intersection of Kerwin and Battlefield drives. He had been shot several times. 

His Nissan Maxima was found the next day outside the Breezy Point Apartment complex in Frayser. 

An anonymous donor has put up $8,000. That will be combined with $2,000 regularly available from CrimeStoppers. All calls to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH are anonymous. 

Henderson worked for Youth Villages. He was the second staff member to die this year in unrelated incidents of violence. 

