Texarkana murder suspect arrested in Memphis

Cornell Brown was wanted on a warrant for Capital Murder out of Texarkana, Arkansas earlier this month.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect from Texarkana, Arkansas, has been arrested in Memphis.

U.S. Marshals said a Capital Murder warrant was issued out of the Texarkana area October 8, 2021, for Cornell Brown. Marshals said investigators learned Brown was in the Memphis area.

Tuesday morning, Marshals said they tracked Brown down to a home on Double Tree Street. When they got there, they said the front door was suddenly shut. But then the door opened again, and Brown surrendered without incident.

He is awaiting extradition back to Texarkana.

