Oregon man arrested, charged in connection with 2004 Arkansas cold case

A Texas man visiting Izard County in 2004 has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Rebekah Christian Gould.

MELBOURNE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from February 2019.

A man visiting Izard County in 2004 has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Rebekah Christian Gould.

Gould's body was discovered 16 years ago on a hillside off Arkansas Highway 9 south of Melbourne.

William Alama Miller, 44, now a resident of Cottage Grove, Oregon was arrested Saturday night, November 7th by a Special Agent of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division.

The arrest occurred in Lane County Oregon after the state police special agent assigned to the case learned Miller had returned to his home following an extended stay in the Philippines.

Miller will remain in the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon pending an extradition hearing.

Gould was 22 years old when she was murdered. In the days leading up to the discovery of her body on September 27, 2004, family members had reported Gould missing, leading to a community based search across Melbourne and much of Izard County.

Izard County law enforcement authorities handed-off the criminal investigation to Arkansas State Police immediately while the search was underway. Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division have devoted hundreds of hours to the case which was never classified as a cold case.