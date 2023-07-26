The HM Lounge's former owner indicted on sales tax fraud and theft charges

On July 13, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Frankel Mosley, 46, on charges of sales tax fraud and theft of property over $10,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The former owner of The HM Lounge in Memphis has been arrested and indicted on theft and tax fraud charges.

On July 13, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Frankel Mosley, 46, on charges of sales tax fraud and theft of property over $10,000. She is currently out of jail on $5,000 bond.

Details on what led to the charges were not released by the Tennessee Department of Revenue, which announced the indictment on July 26.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Mosley faces up to six years in prison and fines of up to $16,000.