ATTENTION CRIMINALS | IRS wants its cut no matter what, even if you stole it

The Internet is having a field day after finding out that the IRS wants even the swiftest of thieves to report their stolen items as income.

The IRS went viral Monday following a tweet that reminded "career criminals" (or even your next-door neighbor who never returned your lawnmower) to report those illegal activities and stolen property to the IRS.

Tax szn is around the corner. Remember to report your income from illegal activities and stolen property to the IRS pic.twitter.com/c4S1yMZJLz — litquidity (@litcapital) December 27, 2021

6 News Digital did its own investigation to see if the claims were even true.

Well, there it is highlighted.

Many probably did the same, as the internet went into a frenzy after confirming it was true. Twitter users made jokes at the expense of the very unusual request:

One Twitter user asked, "If I steal a bunch of TVs from Walmart and a homeless man steals them from me can I write that off as a loss?"

While other Twitter users had "hypothetical" questions like these two comments:

There were some who took to the internet who viewed this as a logical decision by the IRS: