The reaction to Memphis’ record number of homicides? Meh.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland frustrated with apathy from community about the record number of homicides in the city in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Apathy. Memphis is drenched in apathy. Especially when it comes to crime and homicides. Mayor Jim Strickland doesn’t understand it.

“Police Director Mike Rallings and I had a press conference two months ago or so, talking about a large spike in homicides and trying to gather some community support to do that, and there’s been little reaction.”

The homicide numbers are staggering. The city has already passed the former high of 226.

“There is something going on across the country, so there’s something about the pandemic that’s increasing gun crime and violent crime,” Mayor Strickland said.

Here’s the Jim Strickland theory.

“There are so many good outlets for young people: schools, churches, sports, community centers. There have been activities that have been shut down or greatly diminished. But the bad influences, the bad actors on the street, interacting with young people. that’s still operational,” Strickland said.

2020 needs to go to hell. What a rotten year. But as we are in the homestretch of the year, there are good signs.

“Even though we’ve lost thousands of jobs in this city, there are still people who are hiring and we need to connect people to those jobs,” Strickland noted.

As far as crime, he remains committed to hiring more police officers.

“I can’t tell you how many neighborhoods are asking for more patrols,” Strickland said. “They want more visibility from our police officers. So, we are going to hire more police officers.”