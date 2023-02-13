Here's what security experts say about 18 cars broken into at Baptist Memorial Hospital

“Commercial parking lots are the main target,” said Scott Throckmorton, Patriot Security Systems Group.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police will tell you that the biggest spike in crime they are seeing involves our cars.

Thieves either taking the stuff inside our cars or taking the entire vehicle. The latest example happened this past weekend at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis.

More than a dozen people at Baptist Memorial Hospital came out to find their cars had been broken into in the parking lot Saturday evening. It’s the latest in a string of car break-ins across the City of Memphis — a troubling trend.

Not one, not two, but 18 vehicles were broken into Saturday night at Baptist.

“Commercial parking lots are the main target,” said Scott Throckmorton of Patriot Security Systems Group.

A Baptist spokesperson said they plan to increase security measures and work with Memphis police. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are placing additional patrol in “hotspot” areas.

“I’ve never seen it like this before,” Throckmorton said.

He said he’s getting call for his service frequently.

“I noticed that a couple weeks before Christmas, and it’s continued to increase substantially to the tune of about three to five calls a week now,” Throckmorton said. “Not just commercial but resident like HOA’s are contacting us for patrol services.”

The increased requests has required Throckmorton to hire more workers.

“We have had to hire quite a few, like I said, in the last eight weeks; increase our hiring, increase our training,” Throckmorton said.

His latest new client is a warehouse on Getwell Road. Several cars were broken into over the weekend.

“We try to tell the clients that visibility is the key, marked vehicles, lighted vehicles, constant movement and try to avoid any type of routine as far as controls are concerned,” Throckmorton said.

Hiring outside security isn’t the only solution businesses, in particular, are seeking.

“Another thing that commercial properties are doing is they’re putting up fencing and gates,” Throckmorton said.

As these crimes continue, Throckmorton said any little bit of security helps.

“Of course, no law enforcement or security can completely stop crime, but it has decreased where we have applied a presence,” Throckmorton said.