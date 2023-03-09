Thieves caught on camera stealing $30,000+ in merchandise from Southland Mall store

Burglary/Business 1219 Southland Mall Report #2303002129ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 5, 2023 at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a business burglary at 1219 Southland Mall. The security officer for Southland Mall told officers that he was opening the mall when he saw the rear mall door pried open. He advised that he did his patrol and found that the ICON store gate had been torn down. The owner of the business told officers that $30,000 - $35,000 in merchandise was taken. Video surveillance showed 5 unknown individuals wearing dark clothing and masks taking clothing from the racks. See photo in comments. The suspects are believed to be 16-25 years old, 5'4"-5'7", 140 pounds, and short thin build. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.